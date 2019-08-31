VP Naidu meets PV Sindhu, calls her nation's pride

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu met Indian badminton player PV Sindhu at his residence in Hyderabad on August31. Sindhu became the first-Indian to win gold medal in Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships. She defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in finals of tournament on Aug 25. VP Venkaiah Naidu also tweeted about the meet. Calling Sindhu nation's pride, VP Naidu said, "I am extremely happy to meet her and I would like to congratulate her for this historic win. She is a pride of our nation and is a great inspiration for the budding sports enthusiasts across the country."