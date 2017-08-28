VP Naidu launches sports talent search portal

New Delhi [India], Aug.28 (ANI): Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said that the launch of a sports talent search portal by the Centre will not only help in identifying the best talent, but will also provide a level playing field to all applicants and create a competitive environment to spot the best talent from among the young population of the country.

Taking part in the event held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here, Naidu said, "Sport is an integral part of nation-building process, as it plays an important role in terms of individual development, community development, social inclusiveness and economic development. One of the most important factors that enable a nation to become a sporting power is the identification and development of right talent. "

He further stated that India has one-seventh of the globe's population, and therefore, there is no dearth of talent in the country, which has a young population of more than 450 million.

"In fact, we are overflowing with talent, but in order to harness, it we have to put in place a robust system to spot and nurture talent, and develop world champions," the vice president said.

Congratulating Sports Minister Vijay Goel for the major initiative, Naid said, it will go a long way in attracting the best available sporting talent in the country.

He said, this platform will be fast, transparent and provide a mechanism for fair selection.

Goel said the Centre is committed for the overall development of sports and sportspersons, and in this regard, policies are being framed to provide sportspersons a friendly atmosphere in the country.

He said Prime Minister Modi has taken a personal interest in the portal so that budding and hidden talent can come forward to hone their skills and bring laurels to the country in the future.

Goel said players are doing their best, and now it is the duty and responsibility of sports federations to perform in a manner so that the best results can be produced. (ANI)