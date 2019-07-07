VP Naidu launches book authored by Himachal Chief Secy

Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu released a book titled 'Land Registration, Global Practices and Lessons for India' written by the Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh, B.K. Agarwal, in New Delhi. The Vice President in the book launch event called for a comprehensive model to make land deeds, transfers and registrations litigation free. CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitab Kant and Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta were also present at book launch event.