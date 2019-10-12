VP Naidu holds delegation-level talks with President of Sierra Leone

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, held delegation level talks at the State House in Freetown on October 13. The leaders discussed various issues including solar alliance and terrorism. Both the leaders agreed to intensify their collective efforts and strive to eliminate the menace of terrorism. While addressing the opening statement at the meeting, VP Naidu said, "We will be cooperating with regard to our claims for the United Nation Security Council. Africa being 1.2 billion population and India being 1.3 billion population definitely have a rightful claim for the membership and I would like to stress that we need to work together for democratization of UNSC."

"