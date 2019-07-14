VP Naidu hails Tamil Nadu for being medical hub of the country

Chennai, July 14 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was addressing at the opening ceremony of MGM Hospital on Sunday. He asserted that Tamil Nadu is the medical destination of the country and its credibility as a trusted medical centre holds great significance. "Medical tourism in India is good and cost effectiveness as compared to developed countries, particularly in Chennai. Chennai attracts a good number of international patients. Tamil Nadu is the state, which is moving forward in everything, it has something special."