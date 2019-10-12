VP Naidu arrives in Sierra Leone's Freetown

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu arrived in Sierra Leone's Freetown on October 13. He was received by Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, the Vice President of Sierra Leone upon his arrival. Naidu was given a ceremonial welcome and was presented the Guard of Honour. VP Naidu emplaned for Freetown on October 12 from Moroni. VP Naidu also met the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Sierra Leone Nabila Fareeda Tunis. He is on the second leg of his ongoing five-day visit to Union of Comoros and Sierra Leone. The vice president's visit to African continent aims to intensify India's bilateral ties. VP Naidu is accompanied by a high-level delegation and other government officials.