VP M. Venkaiah Naidu addresses the joint sitting of Parliament to commence the Budget Session

India’s Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu addressed the joint sitting of Parliament to commence the Union Budget Session for the year 2021.‘While the Constitution grants us freedom of expression it is also expected that we abide by the laws and rules with equal sincerity', stated Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu who also condemned the Republic Day violence during the address to the Joint Sitting of the Parliament, where a massive uproar between agitating farmers and Delhi police was witnessed in the National Capital.

He also talked about the rapid execution of all infrastructural projects in order to make India self-reliant. He praised India’s Atmanirbharta campaign. Watch the video to know more!