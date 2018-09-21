VP ends visit to Serbia, Malta, Romania

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday ended a week-long visit to Serbia, Malta and Romania during which he garnered support for India's aspiration to be on the UN Security Council.

During his visit, Naidu held discussions with the heads of governments, Prime Ministers, senior political leaders and industrialists and projected India as an attractive investment destination.

One of the major outcomes of the visit was support for India's desire to be on the UN Security Council and for taking forward UN reforms.

Besides, there was endorsement of India's stand on terror and support for early adoption of UN's Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.

Leaders in all the three countries expressed unequivocal admiration for India's economic growth and were eager to engage with India politically, economically and culturally.

In Romania, there was a special interest in space and aerospace while Malta expressed its desire to join the International Solar Alliance.

Naidu also held interactions with the diaspora and underscored the growing importance of India on the world stage. He drew attention to four key features that need to be recognised -- democracy, demographic dividend, demand and diaspora.

Memorandums of Understanding were signed relating to plant protection, tourism, air services, oil research, diplomatic training and maritime cooperation.

