Voting for Vice-Presidential election begins in Parliament

To elect the next Vice-President of India, legislators of all the political parties cast their vote in the Parliament on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several leaders cast his vote. The winner of the polls will be appointed as the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. The term of incumbent Vice-President Hamid Ansari, who held the position for two consecutive terms, will come to an end on August 10. The name of the next vice-president of India will be officially announced in the evening. According to the Election Commission officials, the voting will carry on till 5 p.m.