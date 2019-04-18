Voting for second phase begins

Voting for second phase of 17th Lok Sabha elections kicked off across India today. People of India will exercise their right to vote across India in 11 states Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and one union territory Puducherry. Voting will be cast for 95 Parliamentary seats. Security arrangements have been tightened at the polling stations. Election Commission has postponed polls for Tripura (East) seat citing the reason of 'prevailing law and order situation not conducive to hold elections'. President Ram Nath Kovind rescinded polls in Vellore over EC's recommendation over seizures of massive amount of illegal cash. Next (3rd) phase of LS polls will be held on April 23.