Voting ensures a government you deserve,say celebs

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Bollywood personalities like Anupam Kher, Shekhar Kapur and R. Madhavan have urged people to exercise their right to vote as it helps in ensuring a government the citizen needs and deserves.

Modi, on Twitter had "appealed" to several actors to "tell fellow Indians to vote in large numbers in the upcoming elections."

Anupam replied: "Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the compassion with which you work for our country. Yes! It is through our vote we ensure a government we need and we deserve. So my fellow Indians! Please vote in the coming elections to keep the flag of our democracy flying."

Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wrote that the Constitution of India has given each citizen of India the Fundamental Right to vote.

He added: "But with Rights come responsibilities. Each one of us must exercise our right to vote. It's the least you and I can do to uphold the principles of our great Nation."

Actor R. Madhavan says he supports Modi for strengthening the democracy in India.

"Sir.Your unrelenting passion for strengthening Democracy in this country, is totally and completely supported by me and it will not just be an honour and privilege, but my ardent duty to assist you in this endeavour. Thank you for personally reminding us," he wrote.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.

--IANS

dc/bc