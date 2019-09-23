Voting begins in Tripura, UP and Chhattisgarh for bye-election

The voting for bye-election in Tripura's Badharghat assembly constituency began at 8:00 am on September 23. The bye-election is contested between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mimi Majumder, the opposition Communist Party of India-Marxist-led Left Front nominee Bulti Biswas, Congress aspirant Ratan Chandra Das and SUCI (C) contestant Mridul Kanti Sarkar in Badharghat. The counting of votes and result will be announced on September 27. Meanwhile, polling to three other assembly constituencies during bye-election is also taking place in Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh. In UP's Hamirpur, bye-election is underway and people are coming in large numbers to cast their votes. On the other side in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, polling is taking place amid tight security. Around 58,400 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the polling today. The Badharghat seat in Tripura is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. The polling for this seat was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP legislator Dilip Sarkar.