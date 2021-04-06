TN Polls: 13.8% Voter Turnout Till 9 am, CM Palaniswami Casts Vote

After days of fierce campaigning by the BJP-backed AIADMK and the DMK-led Opposition, voting began in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election on Tuesday, 6 April, with 13.8 percent voter turnout as of 9 am.

This is the state’s first election in decades without M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.

The polling will be held from 7 am to 7 pm on Tuesday, with the last hour open to those infected with COVID-19.

While the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is in an alliance with the Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim league (IUML) and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK); the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK).

Along with high-profile candidates like Edappadi Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam, MK Stalin, Udayanidhi Stalin, TTV Dhinakaran, and Kamal Haasan in the fray, BJP’s Khushboo Sundar and K Annamalai, and DMK’s Elango are a few candidates to watch out for

The key constituencies to watch out for include Thousand Lights, Coimbatore South, Aravakuruchi, Royapuram, and Madurai West

This is the first Assembly election for actor-turned-politician MNM leader Kamal Haasan

The elections in Tamil Nadu are taking place in a single phase on Tuesday. The results will be declared on 2 May



Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls: CM Palaniswami Casts Vote

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday cast his vote at a polling station in Siluvampalayam, Eddapadi.

Tamil Nadu Polls: Actor Ajith, Wife Shalini Cast Votes

Actor Ajith and his wife Shalini stood in a queue outside a polling booth in Thiruvanmiyur as early as 6.40 am to cast their votes, reports The News Minute.

Tamil Nadu Polls: Karti Chidambaram Casts Vote

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday cast his vote at polling booth number 276 in Tiruppathur, Sivaganga district.

Vanathi Srinivasan Casts Vote in Coimbatore

BJP's Coimbatore South candidate and national president of women's wing Vanathi Srinivasan on Tuesday cast her vote in Coimbatore.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls: 13.8% Voter Turnout Till 9 am

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 13.8 percent voter turnout as of 9 am, with 20.23 percent in Dindigul and 10.58 percent in Chennai.

TN Assembly Polls: Actor Vijay Rides Cycle to Polling Station

Actor Vijay on Tuesday arrived at the Neelangarai polling station riding a cycle. According to reports and the most popular theory, Vijay came on a bicycle to protest against the rising prices of diesel and petrol.

Actor Vijay comes to Neelangarai polling station riding a cycle. Probably taking a jibe at the rising petrol and diesel prices.



Whatever be the reason, he sure has grabbed attention.



Read all updates on Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021

https://t.co/ad0qGmEJQ5#TNElection2021 pic.twitter.com/Od6uMz6uhO — Smitha T K (@smitha_tk) April 6, 2021

All-Women Polling Booths in the Nilgiris

In the Nilgiris, two all women-polling booths have been set up.

The two polling booths are at St Joseph's College of Education and the Gel Memorial Girls Higher Secondary School in Udhagamandalam, with polling officers, presiding officers and security personnel who are women.

TN Assembly Polls: O Panneerselvam Casts Vote in Theni

O Pannerselvam, Deputy Chief Minister and Coordinator of AIADMK: I am sure all our contestants will be win with a huge margin in this election. We will soon form the government for the third consecutive time.



More updates :https://t.co/ad0qGmEJQ5#TNElections2021 @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/rBsR4KiEHJ — Smitha T K (@smitha_tk) April 6, 2021

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and coordinator of AIADMK O Panneerselvam has cast his vote in Theni on Tuesday.

Panneerselvam was close to late Jayalalithaa and had stepped in as the CM when she was unwell and unable to head the government. He is contesting from Bodinayakanur constituency in Theni. The leader is expecting a landslide victory as he has not lost the seat since 2011.

Interestingly, he is pitted against DMK’s Thanga Tamilselvan, who was also once a trusted aide of Jayalalithaa.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls: Issues With EVMs at Several Places

Issues with EVMs have been reported at various places, including Avinashi, Tiruppur and Perambalur, in Tamil Nadu, reports The News Minute.

The Significance of Udhayanidhi Stalin

Making his debut in politics is Udhayanidhi Stalin, Kollywood actor, son of DMK President MK Stalin and party youth wing secretary.

He is contesting from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, where his grandfather Kalaignar Karunanidhi had contested from and won for three terms (1996- 2011), before he shifted to Thiruvarur. Udhayanidhi will face Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) candidate AVA Kasali.

Should he win, it will cement the entry of the third generation of the Kalaignar family into electoral politics in the Tamil Nadu.

TN Polls: Sasikala May Not Be Able To Cast Her Vote

Former AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala may not be able to cast her vote on Tuesday as the State Election Commission (SEC) is yet to issue her a voter identity card.

According to reports, Sasikala’s voter ID had Poes Garden in Chennai as her residence address. However, after being arrested in the disproportionate assets case in 2017, the government had taken over the building, thereby deleting the voters in that address. Though Sasikala had filed a plea with the SEC in this regard, she is yet to be enlisted in the voters list, reported Puthiya Thalaimurai.

India is Counting on You: Rahul Gandhi Appeals to People to Vote

Do cast your votes today- India is counting on you.

MK Stalin, Son Cast Votes at Siet College in Chennai

DMK President MK Stalin cast his vote at Siet College, Teynampet.

DMK President MK Stalin:



We exercised our democratic right to vote. I hear that people are coming out in large numbers to vote in a calm manner. We are sure of a good result on 2 May. We are aware that people's vote is in opposition to AIADMK

“We exercised our democratic right to vote. I hear that people are coming out in large numbers to vote in a calm manner. We are sure of a good result on 2 May. We are aware that people’s vote is in opposition to AIADMK,” he said after voting.

MK Stalin is the son of former chief minister late M Karunanidhi and has been the head of the DMK youth wing, mayor of Chennai, deputy chief minister and opposition leader in the past. Struggling to fit into the gigantic shoes of his late father, MK Stalin is heading into a make-or-break election that could impact the politics of Tamil Nadu for the foreseeable future.

#DMK CM candidate #MKStalin and his son #UdhayanidhiStalin cast their votes



This is a litmus test of Stalin's leadership as the party has been out of power for nearly a decade. As for, actor @Udhaystalin this is his electoral debut and he is contesting from Chepauk-Tiruvellikeni pic.twitter.com/YzVVZZaWAX — Smitha T K (@smitha_tk) April 6, 2021

MK Stalin, Son Udhayanidhi Arrive to Vote in Chennai

DMK chief MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin arrive to vote at SIET College, Chennai.

Prior to going to the polling station, they had visited the Anna and Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach as well as M Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence.

Tamil Nadu Elections: Chidambaram Casts His Vote

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram cast his vote at Chittal Achi Memorial High School in Kandanur, Sivaganga district on Tuesday.

"Our secular progressive alliance is all set for a landslide victory as people of Tamil Nadu want a change," he said, according to ANI.

Tamil Nadu Polls: Kamal Haasan Casts Vote

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan casts his vote at Chennai High School, Teynampet in Chennai.

Actor-politician #KamalHaasan and his daughters @Iaksharahaasan and @shrutihaasan cast their votes at the govt school in Eldams Road.



In a state that has chosen only the two Dravidian parties for decades, #MakkalNeedhiMaiam wants to be the third alternative.#TNElection2021 pic.twitter.com/6isC9xUCcW — Smitha T K (@smitha_tk) April 6, 2021

Tamil Nadu Polls: Rajinikanth Casts Vote in Thousand Lights Constituency

Rajinikanth casts vote at a polling booth in Stella Maris of Thousand Lights constituency.

Actor #rajinikanth casts his vote at Stella Maris polling booth in #Chennai



Let us recall the actor who announced a precursor to a political party -- #RajiniMakkalMandram --in December 2017, only to withdraw his plans by December 2020 citing health reasons.#TNElection2021 pic.twitter.com/AMYUYiQTd6 — Smitha T K (@smitha_tk) April 6, 2021

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls: Kamal Haasan Arrives to Vote

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan, his daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan stand in a queue as they await their turn to cast their vote at Chennai High School, Teynampet in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls: PM Modi Exhorts People to Vote

Elections are taking place in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. I request the people in these places to vote in record numbers, particularly the young voters. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2021

Udayanidhi Stalin's Political Debut

Making his debut in politics is Udhayanidhi Stalin, Kollywood actor, son of DMK President MK Stalin, and party youth wing secretary.

He is contesting from Chepauk-Thiruvellikeni where his grandfather Kalaignar Karunanidhi had contested from and won for three terms (1996- 2011), before he shifted to Thiruvarur.

Smaller Parties Likely to Be Dark Horses

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and the alliance between TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) can emerge as dark horses in the polls.

