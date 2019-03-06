Votes cannot be won with the blood of our security personnel: Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor slammed Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday for politicising the sacrifices made by Army personnel for the country. He said, "We have no doubt in our mind that the politicization that has taken place of what is otherwise been a national security issue is entire due to one political party. They happen to be in power at this time, with the nation standing behind the flag. But they are behaving as if this is the Army of the BJP. It is not. It is the Army of India. All Indians will stand for the Army of India. Votes cannot be won with the blood of our security personnel and we will strongly object to that kind of talk in this country."