Vote bank politics has destroyed society like termites in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the vote bank politics in India has destroyed the society like termites at a mega rally in Bhopal. The Prime Minister while addressing the party workers at the 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' said, "Vote bank politics has brought such devastation to the society. Political leaders used to stick to a particular section of the society and strategies their win out of that vote bank. Neither did they want welfare for that community nor did they work for them. All they wanted was to preserve their power." 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' was organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Hindutva icon and Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) co-founder, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. Madhya Pradesh will go on polls by the end of this year with Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.