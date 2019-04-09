Is your vote bank in India or Pakistan? PM Modi to Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy over Balakot

After addressing people in Maharashtra's Latur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed another rally in Karnataka's Chitradurga. During the rally he slammed Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy over Balakot airstrikes while campaigning in the state and asked if CM Kumaraswamy's vote bank was in India or Pakistan. "We attacked terror in Pakistan, but some people in India felt the pain. The CM here went a step further, he said talk of the valour of our forces should not be done, it damages his vote bank. I want to ask him, is your vote bank in India or Pakistan?" said PM Modi.