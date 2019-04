Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Bhatapara, Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. He said, "The way country is moving forward, it is the result of the vote you gave in 2014. Now in 2019, your another vote will take Chhattisgarh and India to new heights. Congress and its alliance have lost their sleep because of the wave of Bharatiya Janata Party in the country."