Volunteers with masks, sanitisers ready as weekly markets prepare to reopen from Monday

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Trade associations across the national capital have prepared to reopen weekly markets from Monday, following an announcement from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and a subsequent DDMA order to the same effect.

The weekly markets were closed after a lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19 due to a surge in cases during the second Covid wave.

Later, in mid June one weekly market in each municipal zone was allowed to open within government school grounds or other such open areas.

Kejriwal announced on Saturday that the weekly markets have been allowed to reopen from August 9.

Through an order issued Sunday evening, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also permitted the opening of weekly markets across the city from Monday with a rider that the vendors and visitors shall follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Rajkumar Kataria, general secretary of South Delhi Weekly Bazaar Association, said the vendors have been asked to maintain social distancing among themselves and the customers.

'Since the tables are 6-ft wide, there's enough distance between two vendors. And customers are anyway on the other side. Additionally, we will hang banners for social distancing, deploy our volunteers in the crowd who will distribute masks to those found not wearing the protective gear,' Kataria said.

According to rough estimates, there are around 2,700 weekly markets that open on designated days in a week in 12 of the municipal zones, Delhi Cantonment and the New Delhi Municipal Council. Around four lakh people are associated with them for livelihood, vendors claim.

Till now, only 50 per cent of the allowed vendors in a weekly market per zone were permitted to transact business there. Strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and all instructions, guidelines issued by the Government of India and the Delhi government are ensured by officials.

Sanjay Sachdeva, secretary of Delhi State Weekly Market Association, said they have prepared to reopen according to the latest guidelines.

'We have asked shopkeepers to put sanitiser bottles and extra masks at their stalls for customers. We will also announce in the area for the coming customers to wear masks and maintain social distancing,' Sachdeva, who represents Moti Nagar weekly market zone, told PTI.

The order also said, 'All weekly markets are allowed subject to strict compliance of guidelines issued by the government. No unauthorised weekly market is allowed to function.' A senior police officer said with the weekly markets set to reopen, a team led by an inspector-rank officer will be deployed to ensure shopkeepers as well as buyers follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

The security at the markets has also been tightened ahead of Independence Day.

'We will also be using public address system requesting public to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. Foot patrolling will also be intensified in the market areas and strict action will be taken against those found violating COVID-19 guidelines,' the officer said.

Sandeep Bhardwaj, vice chairman of Chamber of Trade and Industry, said, 'The Delhi government should deploy civil defence volunteers and the civic bodies should come up with a plan for crowd control and monitoring at the markets'. PTI MAH AMP MAH CK CK