Volkswagen submits roadmap for recalling 3.23 lakh vehicles to NGT

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) German vehicles manufacturer Volkswagen on Thursday submitted a roadmap to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on recallling its 3.23 lakh vehicles for violating India's emission norms.

The automobile major is in the process to recall its vehicles fitted with a 'defeat device' meant to cheat on emission tests and roadmap was submitted in accordance with the NGT's recent direction.

Volkswagen India said the roadmap contained status of the recall and other details.

"We have responded to the request of National Green Tribunal on the status of the voluntary recall concerning cars with EA189 engines in India. We have completed the required technical updates in 58 percent cars up to date," the company said in a statement.

In February this year, the NGT had questioned the company about the number of vehicles being recalled and asked it to speed up the process.

In December 2015, Volkswagen India had made announcement of recalling of 3.23 lakh vehicles to fix the emission software after Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) conducted tests on some models to find emissions were 1.1 to 2.6 times higher than applicable Bharat Stage IV norms.

The global automobile giant had admitted to fitting the device, which allowed manipulation of emissions tests by changing the performance of vehicles to improve results, in 11 million diesel vehicles sold in the US, Europe and other global markets.

