Volkswagen to pay Rs 100 cr fine for violating emission norms

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) In response to the NGT's direction to deposit Rs 100 crore within 24 hours for violating vehicular emission norms, the Volkswagen group on Thursday said although the green court's order is still pending with the Supreme Court, it will comply with the order.

"The order of the NGT is already under challenge before the Supreme Court. However, the Volkswagen Group India will comply with the order of National Green Tribunal (NGT) and deposit the money, as directed," a company statement said.

The development came after the NGT, on Thursday morning, slammed the German car maker for not complying with its November 2018 order to deposit Rs 100 crore with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) within a month for causing "serious environmental damage" by using a cheat or defeat device that lowered vehicular emissions only during tests.

The company, however, said that all cars from the group are "compliant with the emission norms".

The Tribunal has directed the group to deposit the amount by Friday or face arrest and seizure of property.

--IANS

