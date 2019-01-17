Volkswagen to pay NGT-slapped Rs 100-cr fine

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) The Volkswagen group on Thursday said it will pay Rs 100-crore penalty slapped by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for "violating vehicular emission norms" despite the company challenging the decision before the Supreme Court.

The development came after the NGT on Thursday slammed the company for not complying with its November 2018 order to deposit Rs 100 crore with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) within a month for causing "serious environmental damage" by using a cheat or defeat device that lowered vehicular emissions only during tests.

The Tribunal on Thursday also asked the company to pay up within 24 hours or face arrests and seizure of property.

In a statement, the German car maker said even though the company has challenged the green court's order the Supreme Court and it awaits final adjudication, it will comply with the NGT order.

"The order of the NGT is already under challenge before the Supreme Court. However, the Volkswagen Group India will comply with the order of National Green Tribunal and deposit the money, as directed," a company statement said.

Firm on its stance, the company, however, said that all cars from the group are "compliant with the emission norms".

--IANS

