Volkswagen announces partnership with UEFA

Frankfurt(Germany), Aug 9 (IANS) German vehicle manufacturer Volkswagen on Wednesday announced it was set to become UEFA's new partner for international football competitions, starting in 2018.

The four-year deal revolves around UEFA EURO 2020, a special edition which will see matches in 13 different countries to mark the European tournament's 60th anniversary.reports Efe.

"No other sport is as powerful as football or unites so many people," said Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess during the deal's presentation before the press.

"Furthermore, UEFA EURO 2020, which is being played across the entire continent, is a fantastic project. Our wish is to contribute towards building bridges between all countries and for football fans with our mobility and creativity," he added.

Volkswagen is also set to partner up with the German Football Association, starting in 2019.

