Vodafone-Idea Deal: 5 things to know about the merger

Idea Cellular on Friday said that National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger of Idea Cellular and Vodafone India. The $23 billion deal, conceived in March last year in response to Reliance Jio's dominance in the telecom sector, is believed to be the largest transaction in the history of Indian M&A. The deal is slated to India's largest mobile phone operator worth more than $23 billion with a 35 per cent of the total market share.