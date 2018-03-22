Vodafone, Idea Cellular announce leadership team

The Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group have announced the proposed new leadership team of the merger between Vodafone India and Idea Cellular. The team will come into effect after the merger is completed. This is in line with the original merger announcement of March 20, 2017, which said that the management team of the combined business would be confirmed prior to closing. Vodafone and Idea continue to make good progress in securing the required regulatory approvals for the merger, in keeping with the Modi Government's commitment to improve the ease of doing business in India, and completion is expected to be in the first half of the current calendar year.