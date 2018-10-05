Vladimir Putin invites PM Modi to Russia, discusses global issues

While delivering a joint statement at the Hyderabad House, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia. The Russian President said, "It is my great pleasure to once again invite Prime Minister to participate in the next Vladivostok Forum as the main guest." After signing key deals with India, Putin said, "We have touched upon restoration of economy and stable political development of Afghanistan. We have exchanged views on the situation in middle-east. I have informed the Prime Minister about the situation in Syria. We have also discussed the situation that came as a result of action of US to withdraw from Iran Nuclear deal."