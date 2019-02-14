VK Singh slams HAL over slow operations, says its aircraft's parts fall off on runway

After a Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report tabled in Parliament suggested that National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Rafale deal was 2.86 percent cheaper than United Progressive Alliance's (UPA) 2007 deal, Minister of State (MoS, MEA) for External Affairs VK Singh addressed the media on Wednesday in Maharashtra's Pune and said, "You have seen Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) right? Our two pilots died. Programme is running 3.5 years late; only eighth aircraft has been refurbished. All parts of aircraft fall off on the runway. Is that the capability? And then we say that HAL is not getting work."