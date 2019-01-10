VK Singh rebukes CJ Saqib Nisar's statement of not allowing Indian content on Pakistani TV Channels

Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh on Thursday rebuked the statement of Pakistan Chief Justice Saqib Nisar's statement of not allowing Indian content on its TV channels. He said, "Let him opine whatever he wants, have people stopped seeing? People to people contact won't end with one man's statement." Meanwhile, Singh also commented on India's engagement with Taliban in Afghanistan and said that Indian has only sent non officials because as it was something called for by Russia, while emphasising that Indian has nothing to do with Taliban.