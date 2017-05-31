VIVO joins hands with FIFA to sponsor 2018, 2022 World Cups

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Chinese smartphone brand Vivo on Wednesday announced its association with global football body FIFA to sponsor the World Cup for six years, covering two tournament cycles.

This means Vivo will become the official sponsor of the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups.

As part of this association, Vivo will consecutively sponsor the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017, 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, FIFA Confederations Cup 2021, and 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

As per the sponsorship, the Vivo logo will appear during every match on field advertising boards, event tickets, press release backdrops, and other key promotional areas.

"Football and technology are coming closer by the day, on and off the pitch, and it is a great moment to start a partnership of this nature with the leading global smartphone brand. We are very excited to be working closely with Vivo and keen to see their involvement in the next editions of the FIFA World Cup and FIFA Confederations Cup," FIFA's Secretary General Fatma Samoura said in a statement.

