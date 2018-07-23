Vivek Agnihotri engages with Oxford University students over 'Urban Naxals'

London, July 23 (IANS) Filmmaker-author Vivek Agnihotri, who discussed his book "Urban Naxals" and the subject with Oxford University students, says the experience was a "healthy clash of minds".

His book captures the saga of a filmmaker's struggle and conviction, the behind the scenes story of the making of his film "Buddha in a Traffic Jam". It introduces unarmed extremists who work relentlessly to cripple the social fabric of India.

Of his experience on July 22, Agnihotri said in a statement: "It was a very interesting and engaging session. The students were upbeat and there was so much to learn from them as well.

"Not just Indian diaspora, the other ethnic groups also had a viewpoint which was quite exciting. What I appreciate the most is how these students don't flinch from speaking their minds. After a point the session turned out as a healthy clash of minds."

He felt proud that there were students from various backgrounds championing the voice of India in the UK.

"Some of them have been working for years together to present the India narrative through various platforms and others are doing focused work on Hindu civilisation. This was not a one-sided sermon," Agnihotri added.

