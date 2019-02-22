Vistara-Japan Airlines enter into codeshare partnership

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Full-service domestic carrier Vistara and Japan Airlines (JAL) on Friday entered into a codeshare partnership intended to open more routes between India and Tokyo.

A codeshare agreement allows two airlines to sell seats on each others' flights in order to provide passengers with a wider choice of destinations.

The two airlines already have an interline or through check-in partnership and have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in September 2017 to pursue commercial opportunities together.

"With the signing of this agreement, Vistara becomes the only codeshare partner for Japan Airlines in India. The sale of tickets open on 26 February 2019 on all channels and major GDS systems, for travel from 28 February 2019," the full-service domestic carrier said in a statement.

The codeshare flights are expected to provide convenient connections to and from a daily flight that JAL already operates to Delhi directly from Tokyo's Narita airport.

--IANS

rv/prs