Vistara to become first Indian airline to offer sanitary pads on flights

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Full-service carrier Vistara on Wednesday announced the "#PadsOnBoard" initiative, under which it will provide sanitary pads onboard to women travellers on request, starting from this International Womens Day (March 8, 2019).

"This initiative makes Vistara the first Indian airline to offer sanitary pads on flights within India," the airline said in a statement.

"Vistara's cabin crew will make in-flight announcements on all flights to create awareness among travellers that sanitary pads are now available onboard for customers to freely ask for it if they need it."

The airline recently announced the launch of services to Raipur and Dibrugarh, taking its destinations served to 24 with a fleet of 22 Airbus A320 aircraft operating over 800 flights a week.

--IANS

rv/vd