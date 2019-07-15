Visitors hope for successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 soon

Visitors showed hope for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 soon. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that the launch of India's second lunar mission 'Chandrayaan-2' has been called off due to technical snag. It was supposed to be launched onboard a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mk-III from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh at 2:51 am. Visitors gathered outside Satish Dhawan Space Centre to witness Chandrayaan-2 launch in AP's Sriharikota.