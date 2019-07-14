Visitors flock to Satish Dhawan Space Centre to witness Chandrayaan-2 launch

Visitors gathered outside Satish Dhawan Space Centre to witness Chandrayaan-2 launch in AP's Sriharikota. Chandrayaan II is scheduled to be launched at 2:51 AM on Monday. Chandrayaan II is India's Moon mission to the unexplored south polar region of Earth's natural satellite. It will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after US, Russia and China to carry out a soft landing on Moon.