Visit to give new impetus to pending negotiations on trade, partnership: Swiss Confederation President
President of the Swiss Confederation Doris Leuthard is on a three-day-visit to India with an aim to boost to boost bilateral ties. After receiving the ceremonial reception, Leuthard in her speech said she hopes that the pending agreements on trade and partnership will be agreed upon. Leuthard also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reforms on skills, on helping people to find new jobs, better life than today.