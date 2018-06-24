Visit to China instrumental in wide-ranging cooperation: Nepali PM

Kathmandu, June 24 (IANS) Nepali Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli on Sunday said that his recent visit to China was instrumental in enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries in wide-ranging areas including cross-border railroad connectivity.

Oli made the remarks upon his arrival at the Kathmandu International Airport after paying a six-day visit to China that began on June 19, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The two sides discussed deepening friendship, mutual trust and understanding so as to further strengthen the political relationship between Nepal and China," the Prime Minister said.

The Chinese leadership pledged to extend support to the Nepali government's endeavours to achieve political stability and economic prosperity under the slogan of "Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali", according to Oli.

He said the two sides chalked out a framework for long-term cooperation in the fields of railroad connectivity, energy, transportation, infrastructure development, investment, tourism, and people-to-people contacts under the Belt and Road Initiative.

"Especially, a Memorandum of Understanding on Cross Border Railway signed between the two sides during the visit has paved the way for further enhancing cross-border connectivity between the two countries in the days to come," the Prime Minister said, referring to the proposed cross-border railway line connecting Nepal's capital Kathmandu with the Chinese border town of Kerung.

Oli said the two sides agreed to jointly build railways, roads, ports, and air links under the trans-Himalayan multi-dimensional connectivity network as part of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.

The two sides also promised to implement landmark bilateral agreements including the Transit Transport Agreement reached between the two governments in March 2016 during his visit to China, he added.

This was Oli's first official visit to China after returning to power in February and the second foreign trip after India.

