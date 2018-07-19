Visible influence of Western music in Bollywood: Sahil Sharma

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Artiste Sahil Sharma, who goes by the stage name Zaeden, says Bollywood is witnessing a "visible influence of Western music" and this is adding an "interesting twist" to its music.

"It really helps introduce the audiences to multiple alternate genres and open up their minds to the same," Sharma told IANS in an e-mail interview.

"In the Indian EDM space, the predominant trend has been fusing Indian sounds with electronic beats, which is evidently quite successful, with artists like Nucelya receiving not only national but also international recognition for their fresh music," he added.

Sharma will be performing at EDM festival Tomorrowland.

This year, Budweiser celebrates its collaboration with Tomorrowland by giving the stage to homegrown Indian artists -- Zaeden and Lost Stories. The duo would be performing at the second-largest stage of the festival -- the Freedom Stage -- and also be dropping an exclusive Budweiser track.

"Lost Stories and I have been contemplating producing a track together for a long time now, and we couldn't have possibly thought of a better time and stage to release our collaboration than at Tomorrowland.

"We are going to be playing our much-awaited LS x Zaeden track on Friday at Budweiser's Freedom Stage. We'll try our best to ensure that most of our set involves our own music as it's the biggest stage for us to present our music, ourselves and our country. Later this month, I am looking forward to the release of my next track with Tomorrowland Resident DJ Yves V. Really eager to see how the audience reacts to it," he said.

On how such platforms are providing homegrown Indian artists with opportunities, he said: "It's always good to see brands going the extra mile to help India make a mark for itself at international platforms.

"In my opinion, such opportunities only push and motivate artists to do better. Lost Stories and I feel so proud to be representing our country at the biggest platform in the world. We are truly excited for what is to come and to witness the many opportunities this would bring along for other Indian DJs in the country," he said.

