Kamal Haasan, who has written, directed and is playing the lead role of a RAW agent in the film 'Vishwaroopam 2' finally made it to the theaters today. "Vishwaroopam 2" attempts to address the socio-political conflicts in present-day India. The film had been delayed over multiple reasons for past few years, is a sequel to 2013 hit film "Vishwaroopam".