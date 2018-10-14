Vishaka guidelines must be followed to control sexual harassment: Kirron Kher

As women's fight against sexual misconduct gains momentum in India with the viral #MeToo movement, actor-politician Kirron Kher on Saturday called for the implementation of the Vishaka guidelines in every organisation in the country."According to me, it's not about the industry, it's about the world. This is happening in the whole world, not just in the film industry. There is a law, called the Vishaka Guidelines. Vishaka Guidelines is supposed to be there in every institution, whether it is in office, an industry, in every production house, they (the guidelines) should be followed. If you are not following the guidelines, you are making a mistake," Kher said. She also stated that it is important for women to speak up when the incident of sexual harassment happens, instead of waiting for so long."Those who wait for these many years ought to have spoken about this a lot earlier so that you stem it right at the beginning. This is happening because of the mindset, which feels a sense of power over the women. It's entitlement. I think you should raise your voice soon, and not wait for so long," the actor said.