Visakhapatnam port declared 2nd cleanest in India

The port of Visakhapatnam has been declared as the second cleanest among major ports across the country. Ahead of Visakhapatnam, Haldia dock stood first as per the Quality Council of India, an independent agency established by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (Ministry of Commerce) along with Assocham, CII and FICCI. Chairman of the Visakhapatnam Port MT Krishna Babu received an award on behalf of the organization from Union Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday.