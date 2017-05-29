Visa issues keeps Norde out of Mohun Bagan squad for AFC Cup tie

Kolkata, May 29 (IANS) Mohun Bagan's Haitian star Sony Norde is facing visa issues and thus did not travel with the team to Dhaka for their inconsequential final Group E AFC Cup tie against Dhaka Abahani Limited on Wednesday.

Norde's name wasn't there in the 17-member squad and according to a Bagan official, an attempt will be made to sort things out so that he can leave on Tuesday, the eve of the game.

Sanjoy Sen's side are out of reckoning for a place in the knockout stages in the continental meet and lie third in the four-team group with six points from five matches. Dhaka are bottom of the heap having just three in their kitty from five outings.

Mohun Bagan squad: Shilton Paul, Debjit Mazumdar (Gk), Raju Gaikwad, Kingshuk Debnath, Bikramjit Singh (jr), Sarthak Golui, Raynier Fernandes, Bikramjit Singh (sr), Robinson Singh, Azharuddin Mallick, Sanjay Balmuchu, Kean Lewis, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Darryl Duffy, Yusa Katsumi, Sourav Das, Shouvick Ghosh.

--IANS

dm/vd