Virtusa appoints Samir Dhir as President

San Francisco, Aug 22 (IANS) US-based IT services firm Virtusa Corporation on Tuesday appointed Samir Dhir as President of the company.

Dhir, in his previous role, spearheaded the delivery leadership of Virtusa from India and was responsible for bringing delivery efficiency and scale to support the company's worldwide business operations.

"We are delighted to announce Samir's appointment as President at Virtusa. He has been part of our growth journey for the last several years and has contributed in building scale and helping us reach where we are today," said Kris Canekeratne, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Virtusa, in a statement.

In his new role, Dhir will handle profit and loss responsibility for the industry's groups including sales, delivery and operations.

"I am looking forward to working with our talented executive team and dedicated associates and together, we will chart our path of industry-leading, profitable growth," said Dhir on his appointment.

