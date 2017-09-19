Virginia Governor calls meeting with Rahul productive

Washington, Sep 19 (IANS) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday met Governor of Virginia Terry McAuliffe, who called it a "productive meeting".

McAuliffe tweeted: "Growing relations between India and the Commonwealth of Virginia with @OfficeOfRG, @milinddeora, and @sampitroda. Very productive meeting."

Replying to his tweet, Gandhi said: "It was a pleasure meeting you, Governor @TerryMcAuliffe. Enjoyed our discussion."

Rahul Gandhi, who is on a tour of the US, will be interacting with students at Princeton University in New Jersey on Tuesday night.

He is also scheduled to address a public meeting in New York on Wednesday arranged by the party's overseas wing as part of its push to enlist Non-Resident Indians.

Gandhi recently addressed students at the University of California.

--IANS

sid/him/bg