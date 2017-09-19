    Virginia Governor calls meeting with Rahul productive

    Indo Asian News Service

    Washington, Sep 19 (IANS) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday met Governor of Virginia Terry McAuliffe, who called it a "productive meeting".

    McAuliffe tweeted: "Growing relations between India and the Commonwealth of Virginia with @OfficeOfRG, @milinddeora, and @sampitroda. Very productive meeting."

    Replying to his tweet, Gandhi said: "It was a pleasure meeting you, Governor @TerryMcAuliffe. Enjoyed our discussion."

    Rahul Gandhi, who is on a tour of the US, will be interacting with students at Princeton University in New Jersey on Tuesday night.

    He is also scheduled to address a public meeting in New York on Wednesday arranged by the party's overseas wing as part of its push to enlist Non-Resident Indians.

    Gandhi recently addressed students at the University of California.

