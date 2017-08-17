Virgil Van Dijk Won’t be Sold at Any Cost, Says Southampton Chairman Ralph Krueger

In a major blow to Liverpool’s pursuit of Saints centre-back Virgil Van Dijk, Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger has issued a statement over his future, insisting the defender won’t be sold this summer.

Van Dijk had handed in a transfer request earlier in August, with the Dutch national believed to be targeting a move to Liverpool.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Krueger stressed that the Saints captain will not be sold.

“It’s not about him, it’s about an overall much, much, much bigger picture—a change of course for Southampton.

“The first summer I was here five players went out and six went in, not counting academy. Second summer three went out, seven came in, and third summer five went out, five came in.

Also read: Southampton Defender Virgil van Dijk Hands in Transfer Request

“Now it is one out and two in, and this is who we want to become.

“We want to mature, we want to be a team that can profit from synergies that create a much more attractive football and a better product for the fans, and gives us a chance to get back into Europe.

“That’s one player in this whole equation of 25 and it is the visible one.

“But for us it’s the principle and it’s the path and it’s the statement we need to make to get to a new space as a club.

“We are very, very adamant about carrying this through.

“The new partnership has completely and wholly backed our strategy and plan and on September 1 people will see how serious we were and are”. he said.

Manchester City and Chelsea also has set their eyes on the centre back but van Dijk was keen on a move to Merseyside.

Edited by: Sylvester Tamang