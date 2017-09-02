Virender Sehwag Wishes Ishant Sharma on His Birthday With a Hilarious Picture

Sehwag posted a funny tweet recalling the moment when Sharma had made a funny face.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag yet again broke the internet with his quirky birthday message. This time the wishes were for Indian pacer Ishant Sharma. Sharma turned 29 on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Sehwag posted a rather funny tweet recalling the moment when Sharma had made a funny face. Ishant had imitated Australia skipper Steve Smith during a Test match in Bengaluru.

Sehwag a picture of a Victoria lady from 1840 saying that the lady had trained the speedster to make such faces. Sehwag even compared Ishant Sharma to Dubai’s Burj Khalifa (tallest building in the world).

“Happy Birthday @ImIshant . Burj Khalifa ji , found out your trainer. Keep entertaining and stay blessed”, Sehwag posted.

Burj Khalifa ji , found out your trainer. Keep entertaining and stay blessed. pic.twitter.com/Zi1vqIo0N2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2017





Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya were among those who wished Sharma on his birthday.

Many many happy returns of the day, @ImIshant! Stay blessed! pic.twitter.com/mS9xLv7O6K — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2017





Many happy returns bro may the wicket list continue to grow just like your hair Have a great day @ImIshant — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 2, 2017





Many happy returns of the day to the ‘towering’ presence of Indian cricket, @ImIshant. A great player on the field, a lot of fun off it. — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 2, 2017





During his spell in the first session in March 2017, the lanky pacer got involved in some banter with Australia captain Steve Smith. Ishant mocked the Australian captain by making funny faces. In reply, Smith also retaliated by making faces at the bowler drawing chuckles from both the teams and the Bengaluru crowd alike.