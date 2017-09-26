Virender Sehwag Thanks Sachin Tendulkar For Gifting BMW 7 Series

Taking to Twitter, Sehwag posted the picture of the car thanking his former opening partner for Team India.

New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Tuesday thanked legend Sachin Tendulkar for gifting him a swanky BMW 7 Series car. Taking to Twitter, Sehwag posted the picture of the car thanking his former opening partner for Team India.

“Thank you @sachin_rt paaji and @bmwindia .Grateful for this !”, he captioned.





Sehwag and Sachin were India’s leading opening pair for a decent number of years, most notably in the 2003 ICC World Cup. Both the batsmen are known to have shared a warm relationship even after their retirement. When Sehwag hung his boots, Sachin called him a ‘true champion’ adding that he was an absolute joy to play with.

Sehwag has repeatedly stated that Sachin was an inspiration to him when he was the part of the Indian team and a good friend off the pitch.

Both Sehwag and Sachin have a glorious record together in ODIs – in 114 innings they have scored 4387 runs in partnerships – seventh highest in ODI history. Sehwag and Tendulkar’s partnership includes 13 100-plus stands and 18 50-plus stands. Their highest stand is of 182 for the first wicket.