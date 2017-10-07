Virender Sehwag Spills the Beans on Sourav Ganguly’s Contribution in Making MS Dhoni a Great Player

Virender Sehwag, who was a prominent member of the Indian team in the mid-2000s, shed light on how Ganguly played his part in making Dhoni a great player.

New Delhi: MS Dhoni is regarded as perhaps the greatest finisher of games with the bat in ODI cricket but one would remember that when he broke out on the international scene more than a decade back, he rose to prominence as a number three batsman. And the man who played a part in Dhoni batting at the all-important position was the then captain Sourav Ganguly.

Sehwag was quoted to be saying by Indiatvnews, “We were experimenting with the batting order at that time. We decided that if we get a good opening partnership then Sourav Ganguly would come at No.3 but if we had a bad opening stand then we would send pinch hitters like Irfan Pathan or Dhoni to accelerate the scoring rate.”

He further added, “Ganguly at that time decided to give Dhoni a chance at No.3 for three or four matches. There are a very few captains who would first give away his own batting spot for Virender Sehwag and then his set spot of No.3 for Dhoni. Had Dada (Ganguly) not done that, Dhoni would not have become such a great player. Ganguly always believed in giving chances to new players.”