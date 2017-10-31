Virender Sehwag Honoured by DDCA, Gets a Gate Named After Him at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium

Sehwag said it was a huge honour for him to have a gate named after him at the Kotla.

New Delhi: The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has named a gate of the Feroz Shah Kotla ground after former India opener Virender Sehwag. The Gate No. 2 of the stadium, in Delhi, was named as the ‘Virender Sehwag Gate’, a day before the opening T20 International between India and New Zealand.

Speaking to the media at the event, Sehwag said it was a huge honour for him to have a gate named after him at the Kotla – the ground where he started his cricketing journey.

“It’s an honour to have a gate named after me at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. I remember when I started off, I used to daily cross this gate and now it has my name. There will be many more cricketers from this state who will have stands, gates, pavilions named after them but I am glad that I am the first one. I feel very fortunate and would like to thank the DDCA for this honour,” Sehwag said.

Sehwag couldn’t bring his family to accompany him on the occasion due to health issues.

“My wife and mother are not here as they are not well. I would have loved if they were here with me today,” Sehwag added.

However, Madan Lal, head of DDCA cricket affairs committee, was attending the event and he commended Sehwag’s contribution to Indian cricket while calling him a game-changer.

Sehwag changed the way game was played in India. Earlier we used to score 240-250 runs in a day, but after he came, 350-360 became possible. He was a major reason why India won so many matches,” the 1983 World Cup winner said.

Surprisingly, the ceremony to honour Sehwag took place on the same day when he recorded his career best figures of 5/104 at Kotla against Australia.

Later in the event, Indian cricket team, who were practising at the venue, passed on good wishes to Sehwag.

Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc and #TeamIndia members congratulate @virendersehwag after the gate at Feroz Shah Kotla was named after him. pic.twitter.com/bveVvQtUrP — BCCI (@BCCI) October 31, 2017





About a month ago it was decided that Gate No.2 at Kotla will be named after the Delhi born batsman.

“The erstwhile management had in recognition of Mr Virender Sehwag’s many accomplishments promised to name Gate No. 2 as the Virender Sehwag gate, and I am giving effect to that promise,” DDCA administrator, Justice (retired) Vikramjit Sen, said in a statement.

“This is the first of many other initiatives that are being implemented to recognise the contribution of cricketers who have richly contributed to the DDCA. A Committee has been formed to assess and recommend other stalwarts from DDCA whose contribution should be recognised and reflected at various parts of the stadium,” he added.

Meanwhile, India are all set to take on New Zealand in the first T20I of the three-match series at Feroz Shah Kotla, on November 1.