Virender Sehwag Asks For Some Kanpuriya Bakaiti, Twitter Happily Obliges

Vandana.Srivastawa
1 / 1

Virender Sehwag Asks For Some Kanpuriya Bakaiti, Twitter Happily Obliges

Virender Sehwag who landed at Kanpur for the match could not help but laud the city for its distinct style of speech and asked for some famous 'bakaiti'.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag was known for his explosive batting on the cricket field and now post-retirement he is known for his witty and humorous tweets. The Nawab of Najafgarh is often in the news for some funny or witty tweets of his which becomes viral and makes the day of the Twitterati. He is also known for wishing cricketers on their birthday in his own special style which almost always makes everyone smile gleefully. Virender Sehwag who landed at Kanpur for the match could not help but laud the city for its distinct style and mentioned the well-known and colloquial word ‘bakaiti’ in his tweet. The Kanpuriya style of Hindi is in a class of itself and he quickly put it in the limelight with his tweet where he asked people to share their best ‘bakaiti, Kanpuriya style’. Needless to say, that the tweet garnered a huge amount of response from Twitterati. He asked Twitterati for some ‘Kanpuriya Bakaiti’ and they were more than happy to oblige the former cricketer.

Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and wrote, “Reached Kanpur, can’t get enough of Bakaiti that Kanpur offers. Share your best Kanpuriya #Bakaiti, Kanpuriya Style.” The tweet went viral in no time and people started commenting on it with the best one coming from a Kanpur cop named Rahul Shrivastav. Virender Sehwag’s tweet had some 878 retweets and 757 comments with 10,753 likes. Smriti Mandhana compared to Virender Sehwag for her ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 Innings: Viru tweets his reactions

Virender Sehwag’s tweet

Sample a few replies of the Twitterati who took no time in obliging the cricketer.

The best reply

Some advice for commentary

The Kanpur Swag

India thrashed New Zealand in the thrilling One-Day International at Kanpur and clinched the trophy by 2-1. The match was a closely fought battle and New Zealand lost by just six runs. However, Virender Sehwag’s tweet definitely made the day for people from Kanpur so did the results of the match.