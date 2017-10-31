Virender Sehwag Asks For Some Kanpuriya Bakaiti, Twitter Happily Obliges

Virender Sehwag who landed at Kanpur for the match could not help but laud the city for its distinct style of speech and asked for some famous 'bakaiti'.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag was known for his explosive batting on the cricket field and now post-retirement he is known for his witty and humorous tweets. The Nawab of Najafgarh is often in the news for some funny or witty tweets of his which becomes viral and makes the day of the Twitterati. He is also known for wishing cricketers on their birthday in his own special style which almost always makes everyone smile gleefully. Virender Sehwag who landed at Kanpur for the match could not help but laud the city for its distinct style and mentioned the well-known and colloquial word ‘bakaiti’ in his tweet. The Kanpuriya style of Hindi is in a class of itself and he quickly put it in the limelight with his tweet where he asked people to share their best ‘bakaiti, Kanpuriya style’. Needless to say, that the tweet garnered a huge amount of response from Twitterati. He asked Twitterati for some ‘Kanpuriya Bakaiti’ and they were more than happy to oblige the former cricketer.

Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and wrote, “Reached Kanpur, can’t get enough of Bakaiti that Kanpur offers. Share your best Kanpuriya #Bakaiti, Kanpuriya Style.” The tweet went viral in no time and people started commenting on it with the best one coming from a Kanpur cop named Rahul Shrivastav. Virender Sehwag’s tweet had some 878 retweets and 757 comments with 10,753 likes. Smriti Mandhana compared to Virender Sehwag for her ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 Innings: Viru tweets his reactions

Virender Sehwag’s tweet

Reached Kanpur , can’t get enough of Bakaiti that Kanpur offers. Share your best Kanpuriya #Bakaiti , Kanpuriya Style — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 28, 2017

Sample a few replies of the Twitterati who took no time in obliging the cricketer.

The best reply

Please dial @up100 or tweet at @Uppolice in case of any bakaiti. — RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) October 29, 2017

Some advice for commentary

But paaji agar aap aise hi kanpuriya world ka use karte hue kal ke match me commentary kare to bhut accha lagega — Manish Kumar Trivedi (@ManishK25764725) October 28, 2017

The Kanpur Swag

If Batman was from Kanpur pic.twitter.com/ePtRl7eHLA — The Skin Doctor (@thecyberbully13) October 28, 2017

India thrashed New Zealand in the thrilling One-Day International at Kanpur and clinched the trophy by 2-1. The match was a closely fought battle and New Zealand lost by just six runs. However, Virender Sehwag’s tweet definitely made the day for people from Kanpur so did the results of the match.