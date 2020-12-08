Virat Kohli's 85 goes in vain as Australia beat India in third T20I by 12 runs

Australia avoided the clean sweep against India in the T20I series by clinching victory in the third match by 12-runs. India, batting second, failed to chased down the target of 187. AP

Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to field first. Matthew Wade showed fine form once again as he top-scored for Australia €

India had many chances to dismiss Glenn Maxwell but they failed and the Aussie batsman made the visitors pay. He made 54 off just 36 balls, sharing a good partnership with Wade. AP

Chasing 187 for victory, India lost opener KL Rahul for a duck. Captain Virat Kohli survived a few chances and made it count. He played a blinder, scoring 85 off just 61 deliveries. Till he was there in the middle, India had a chance. AP

India did not get much help from the likes from Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer. Hardik Pandya took the attack to the bowlers but his wicket fell at a wrong time for India. AP

