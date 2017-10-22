Virat Kohli's 200th ODI: Cricket fanatics pray for his marvellous innings

After his 199 mesmerising One-Day Internationals (ODIs), the Indian skipper Virat Kohli is playing his 200th on Sunday at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. The Wankhede stadium is flooded with Indian skipper's fans and they wished 'Men in Blue' skipper their best regards and prayed for his marvelous performance in the ODI match. Kohli will become the 13th Indian cricketer to complete a double century of ODI appearances after today's match and 72nd overall. The Indian skipper has scored 8,767 runs in 191 innings at an average of 55.13. He also has amassed 30 centuries and 45 fifties in the process.